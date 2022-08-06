Royce & Associates LP Buys New Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth about $1,058,000. First National Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth about $378,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Coerente Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth about $2,428,000. 11.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SHEL opened at $51.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $198.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.65. Shell plc has a one year low of $44.90 and a one year high of $61.67.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.26. Shell had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,450 ($30.02) to GBX 2,550 ($31.25) in a report on Friday, May 6th. ING Group upgraded shares of Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.92) to GBX 3,000 ($36.76) in a report on Friday, July 15th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($33.08) to GBX 2,550 ($31.25) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,551 ($31.26) to GBX 2,779 ($34.05) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Shell has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,134.13.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

