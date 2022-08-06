Royce & Associates LP Grows Stock Position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) by 91.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $443,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 36,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,198,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the first quarter valued at $1,353,000. 99.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Group 1 Automotive Price Performance

NYSE:GPI opened at $179.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.43. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.72 and a 52-week high of $212.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $173.93 and a 200 day moving average of $175.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $12.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.56 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 4.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 43.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.90%.

Insider Activity at Group 1 Automotive

In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.49, for a total transaction of $181,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,354,288.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.49, for a total transaction of $181,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,354,288.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank Grese sold 910 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.86, for a total value of $169,132.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,035,764.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $160.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

About Group 1 Automotive

(Get Rating)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.