Royce & Associates LP Takes Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $391,267,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,588,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,838,000 after purchasing an additional 148,297 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,960,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,019,000 after purchasing an additional 808,143 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,735,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,916,000 after purchasing an additional 157,679 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth approximately $188,685,000. 16.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Societe Generale lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $48.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.84. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $42.54 and a fifty-two week high of $57.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.4555 per share. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

