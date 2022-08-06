Royce & Associates LP Purchases 34,083 Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) by 122.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,083 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.07% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 149.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter worth $127,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $20.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $27.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.42. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41 and a beta of 1.88.

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 109.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

BLMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup set a $20.00 price target on Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bloomin’ Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

In related news, EVP Kelly Lefferts sold 8,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $168,371.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,553.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

