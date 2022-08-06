Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Receives $12.72 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.72.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RXT. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Rackspace Technology from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Raymond James upgraded Rackspace Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays cut Rackspace Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer cut Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Rackspace Technology from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Rackspace Technology stock opened at $7.01 on Monday. Rackspace Technology has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $18.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.13 and its 200-day moving average is $9.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.86.

Rackspace Technology ( NASDAQ:RXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $775.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.45 million. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.99% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RXT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 94,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 11,172 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $1,858,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 22,537 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $1,010,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 447.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

