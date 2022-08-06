Royce & Associates LP Increases Stock Holdings in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) by 48.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,406 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Genesco were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genesco during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genesco during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genesco during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Genesco by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genesco during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Genesco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

GCO stock opened at $58.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Genesco Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.54 and a 52-week high of $73.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.06. The company has a market capitalization of $807.95 million, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.87.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.53. Genesco had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $520.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Genesco’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Genesco Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

