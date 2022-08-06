Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $245.00.

ALIZY has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Allianz from €255.00 ($262.89) to €260.00 ($268.04) in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Allianz from €250.00 ($257.73) to €245.00 ($252.58) in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup downgraded Allianz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. upgraded Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Allianz from €230.00 ($237.11) to €225.00 ($231.96) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALIZY opened at $18.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Allianz has a 12-month low of $16.72 and a 12-month high of $26.52. The firm has a market cap of $73.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.07.

Allianz ( OTCMKTS:ALIZY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.06 billion for the quarter. Allianz had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 3.12%. On average, research analysts forecast that Allianz will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

