Royce & Associates LP Reduces Stock Position in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,306 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,412 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.08% of Customers Bancorp worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Customers Bancorp by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 998,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,272,000 after purchasing an additional 427,959 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $370,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $311,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 29th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Customers Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Customers Bancorp from $63.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Customers Bancorp from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.57.

Customers Bancorp Stock Performance

Customers Bancorp stock opened at $37.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $32.19 and a one year high of $76.13.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.08). Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 38.56%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Customers Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

Featured Articles

