Insider Selling: NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Senior Officer Sells C$57,400.00 in Stock

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) Senior Officer Kevin Garth Asman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.48, for a total value of C$57,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 192,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,208,763.48.

Kevin Garth Asman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 10th, Kevin Garth Asman sold 5,467 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.82, for a total value of C$75,553.94.

NuVista Energy Price Performance

NuVista Energy stock opened at C$10.49 on Friday. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$2.90 and a 12 month high of C$14.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$11.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NuVista Energy ( TSE:NVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.28. The firm had revenue of C$463.27 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that NuVista Energy Ltd. will post 2.8699999 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NVA shares. Cormark upped their target price on NuVista Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on NuVista Energy from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on NuVista Energy from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on NuVista Energy from C$15.50 to C$14.75 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on NuVista Energy from C$19.00 to C$16.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NuVista Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.39.

About NuVista Energy

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

