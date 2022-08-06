Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $58.62, but opened at $53.78. Itron shares last traded at $51.94, with a volume of 3,225 shares.

The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $431.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.53 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 4.45%. Itron’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share.

ITRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Itron from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Itron from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Itron from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Itron from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens lowered Itron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Itron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.40.

In other Itron news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $30,948.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,488,188.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold 1,015 shares of company stock worth $48,923 in the last ninety days. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,145 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,758 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

