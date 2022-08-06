Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Shares Gap Down to $23.06

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.06, but opened at $21.38. Hostess Brands shares last traded at $22.00, with a volume of 14,181 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Hostess Brands from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.57.

Hostess Brands Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hostess Brands ( NASDAQ:TWNK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 10.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Gernigin sold 7,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $150,942.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,922 shares in the company, valued at $147,992.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael John Cramer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $553,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,408 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $961,487.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hostess Brands

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hostess Brands by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Hostess Brands by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 56,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Hostess Brands by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Hostess Brands by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 61,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Hostess Brands by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 57,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

Further Reading

