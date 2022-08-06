Barclays Lowers Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target to $2,270.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Barclays from $2,390.00 to $2,270.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.92% from the company’s current price.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Booking from $2,820.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Booking from $2,460.00 to $2,360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,985.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,579.86.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Price Performance

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $1,924.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,932.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,144.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Booking has a 12 month low of $1,669.34 and a 12 month high of $2,715.66. The company has a market capitalization of $76.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.55) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Booking will post 98.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at $6,306,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at $6,306,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total value of $400,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,315 shares in the company, valued at $96,639,663. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 470 shares of company stock worth $952,060. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Booking

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Booking by 5.0% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 162.3% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at about $503,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Booking by 0.3% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 24,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,148,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Booking by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.