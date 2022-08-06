Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Given New $2,300.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Mizuho from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.48% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Booking from $2,820.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $2,555.00 target price on Booking in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,050.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,579.86.

Booking Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $1,924.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $76.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Booking has a 52 week low of $1,669.34 and a 52 week high of $2,715.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,932.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,144.37.

Insider Activity at Booking

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.55) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Booking will post 98.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,306,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,306,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total transaction of $300,019.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at $12,538,814.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 470 shares of company stock valued at $952,060 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 85.7% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Booking by 63.6% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

