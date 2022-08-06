BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Price Target Raised to $122.00 at SVB Leerink

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $115.00 to $122.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.32% from the company’s previous close.

BMRN has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.40.

BMRN opened at $95.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 368.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 3.28. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $70.73 and a 12-month high of $96.50.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 1.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 7,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $656,661.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,977. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 7,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $656,661.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,977. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 7,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $665,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,304,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,043 shares of company stock valued at $1,425,735. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,811,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

