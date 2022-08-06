BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Price Target Raised to $122.00 at SVB Leerink

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $115.00 to $122.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.32% from the company’s previous close.
BMRN has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.40.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Trading Up 3.1 %
BMRN opened at $95.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 368.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 3.28. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $70.73 and a 12-month high of $96.50.
Insider Buying and Selling at BioMarin Pharmaceutical
In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 7,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $656,661.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,977. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 7,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $656,661.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,977. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 7,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $665,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,304,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,043 shares of company stock valued at $1,425,735. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of BioMarin Pharmaceutical
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,811,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About BioMarin Pharmaceutical
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
