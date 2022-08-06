Mizuho Trims LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Target Price to $113.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Mizuho from $132.00 to $113.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $106.26.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $85.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $82.14 and a 52 week high of $117.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.91 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $5.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

Insider Transactions at LyondellBasell Industries

In related news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $3,758,647.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,612 shares in the company, valued at $4,394,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $3,758,647.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,612 shares in the company, valued at $4,394,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $294,201.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,207.7% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

