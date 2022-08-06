UBS Group Increases Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Price Target to $270.00

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ferrari from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ferrari from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Ferrari from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $237.00.
Ferrari Price Performance
Shares of NYSE RACE opened at $211.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $167.45 and a 52 week high of $278.78.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RACE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Ferrari in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.36% of the company’s stock.
About Ferrari
Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ferrari (RACE)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.