UBS Group Increases Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Price Target to $270.00

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ferrari from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ferrari from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Ferrari from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $237.00.

Ferrari Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RACE opened at $211.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $167.45 and a 52 week high of $278.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.19. Ferrari had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 40.61%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Ferrari will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RACE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Ferrari in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.36% of the company’s stock.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

Featured Stories

