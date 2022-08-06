Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) PT Raised to $7.00

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

SABR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sabre from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sabre from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Sabre from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

Sabre Stock Performance

Shares of Sabre stock opened at $7.50 on Wednesday. Sabre has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $12.65. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sabre

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $657.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sabre will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sabre in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sabre by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sabre in the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sabre by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Sabre in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

