Truist Financial Lowers Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) to Hold

Truist Financial cut shares of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $68.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $145.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MTCH. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Match Group from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised Match Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Match Group from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Match Group from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Match Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $98.86.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $67.78 on Wednesday. Match Group has a 12 month low of $59.15 and a 12 month high of $182.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.77. The stock has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 211.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Transactions at Match Group

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 164.13% and a net margin of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $798.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Match Group will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim acquired 16,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.58 per share, with a total value of $1,017,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Match Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Match Group by 26.8% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in Match Group by 82.0% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in Match Group by 24.1% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Match Group by 547.5% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 34,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after buying an additional 29,498 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Match Group by 8.6% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

About Match Group

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.