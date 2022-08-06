Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) Price Target to $12.00

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $13.75 to $12.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Hovde Group reduced their price objective on Owl Rock Capital to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Owl Rock Capital Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE ORCC opened at $13.14 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.88. Owl Rock Capital has a one year low of $12.09 and a one year high of $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.79.

Owl Rock Capital Dividend Announcement

Owl Rock Capital ( NYSE:ORCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $264.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.74 million. Research analysts anticipate that Owl Rock Capital will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Melissa Weiler bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.63 per share, with a total value of $101,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Owl Rock Capital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. InTrack Investment Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 56,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. ACG Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 297,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 50,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. 42.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

