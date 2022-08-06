Robert W. Baird Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Regions Financial (NYSE:RF)

Robert W. Baird reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a $23.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

RF has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Regions Financial from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.60.

NYSE RF opened at $21.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.50. Regions Financial has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $25.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.29.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 32.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Regions Financial will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 30.63%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RF. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,030,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,711,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,108,312,000 after purchasing an additional 8,239,657 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 296.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,552,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,891,037 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,373,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,783,000. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

