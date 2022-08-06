ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) PT Lowered to $90.00 at Mizuho

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Mizuho from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on OGS. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ONE Gas from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com cut ONE Gas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ONE Gas presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.00.

ONE Gas Stock Performance

OGS opened at $80.57 on Wednesday. ONE Gas has a 12-month low of $62.52 and a 12-month high of $92.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.96 and a 200-day moving average of $83.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

ONE Gas Dividend Announcement

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $428.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ONE Gas will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is currently 63.27%.

Institutional Trading of ONE Gas

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ONE Gas by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,893,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $520,027,000 after purchasing an additional 68,538 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in ONE Gas by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,139,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,171,000 after acquiring an additional 50,610 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in ONE Gas by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,011,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,536,000 after acquiring an additional 258,905 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in ONE Gas by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,421,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,332,000 after acquiring an additional 234,312 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ONE Gas by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,360,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,012,000 after acquiring an additional 140,451 shares during the period. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

