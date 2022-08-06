Morgan Stanley Cuts Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Price Target to $25.00

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NWL. UBS Group decreased their target price on Newell Brands from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Newell Brands from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Newell Brands from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Newell Brands from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Newell Brands from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.86.

Newell Brands Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NWL opened at $19.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.65. Newell Brands has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $26.45.

Institutional Trading of Newell Brands

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Newell Brands will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Newell Brands

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

