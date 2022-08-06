Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Cut to “Neutral” at BTIG Research

BTIG Research cut shares of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MTCH. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $138.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Match Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Match Group from $130.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $98.86.

Match Group Stock Up 1.9 %

MTCH stock opened at $67.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.77. Match Group has a fifty-two week low of $59.15 and a fifty-two week high of $182.00. The company has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.82, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Activity

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Match Group had a net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 164.13%. The firm had revenue of $798.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Match Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Match Group will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Match Group news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,017,280.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Match Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 181.1% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Stories

