Morgan Stanley Trims SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Target Price to $13.00

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

SolarWinds Stock Performance

Shares of SWI stock opened at $9.64 on Wednesday. SolarWinds has a 12 month low of $9.28 and a 12 month high of $20.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.04.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. SolarWinds had a negative net margin of 91.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $176.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that SolarWinds will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SolarWinds

About SolarWinds

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in SolarWinds in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in SolarWinds in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in SolarWinds by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 465,522 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in SolarWinds by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 35,575 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its stake in SolarWinds by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 125,665 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.

