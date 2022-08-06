Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Given New $250.00 Price Target at Chardan Capital

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Chardan Capital from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Chardan Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.37% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ALNY. Citigroup upped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.75.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $218.58 on Thursday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $117.58 and a fifty-two week high of $226.00. The stock has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.75 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.22 and a 200-day moving average of $147.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85.

Insider Transactions at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by ($0.67). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 204.18% and a negative net margin of 110.91%. The company had revenue of $224.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.61) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $263,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 5,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,033,073 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.