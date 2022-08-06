EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) PT Raised to $122.00

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $115.00 to $122.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for EnPro Industries’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.90 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

EnPro Industries Price Performance

Shares of EnPro Industries stock opened at $98.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.30. EnPro Industries has a twelve month low of $76.14 and a twelve month high of $117.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.39.

EnPro Industries Dividend Announcement

EnPro Industries ( NYSE:NPO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $333.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.57 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that EnPro Industries will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is 13.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EnPro Industries

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 0.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in EnPro Industries by 0.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in EnPro Industries by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

