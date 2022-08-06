PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Price Target Cut to $13.00

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Chardan Capital from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PLBY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of PLBY Group from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of PLBY Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of PLBY Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of PLBY Group from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PLBY Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.38.

Shares of NASDAQ PLBY opened at $6.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.11. The company has a market cap of $305.87 million, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 2.74. PLBY Group has a 52-week low of $5.76 and a 52-week high of $43.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.30.

PLBY Group ( NASDAQ:PLBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $69.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.52 million. PLBY Group had a negative net margin of 25.31% and a negative return on equity of 11.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PLBY Group will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 832.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,646,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,987 shares in the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 820,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,734,000 after purchasing an additional 410,000 shares in the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the first quarter worth $4,298,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the fourth quarter worth $5,320,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the first quarter worth $2,331,000.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as products that enhance sexual experience, lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimates, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

