Stephens Reaffirms Initiates Rating for ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV)

Stephens reissued their initiates rating on shares of ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on ModivCare from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.
ModivCare Stock Up 2.5 %
Shares of MODV opened at $105.03 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.69. ModivCare has a 12-month low of $80.55 and a 12-month high of $211.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.72.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ModivCare by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of ModivCare in the 4th quarter valued at $481,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in ModivCare during the 4th quarter worth about $1,483,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in ModivCare by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 482,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,551,000 after acquiring an additional 200,617 shares during the period. 73.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About ModivCare
ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and the Matrix Investment.
