Stephens Reaffirms Initiates Rating for ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV)

Stephens reissued their initiates rating on shares of ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on ModivCare from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of MODV opened at $105.03 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.69. ModivCare has a 12-month low of $80.55 and a 12-month high of $211.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.72.

ModivCare ( NASDAQ:MODV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.01). ModivCare had a positive return on equity of 26.31% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $574.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ModivCare will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ModivCare by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of ModivCare in the 4th quarter valued at $481,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in ModivCare during the 4th quarter worth about $1,483,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in ModivCare by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 482,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,551,000 after acquiring an additional 200,617 shares during the period. 73.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and the Matrix Investment.

