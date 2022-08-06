Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Price Target to $27.00

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

NOVA has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, June 20th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut shares of Sunnova Energy International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.13.

Sunnova Energy International Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:NOVA opened at $27.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Sunnova Energy International has a 12 month low of $12.47 and a 12 month high of $46.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.10.

Insider Activity

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $147.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.90 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 32.41% and a negative return on equity of 8.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Meghan Nutting sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total transaction of $73,505.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,291.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 168.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

