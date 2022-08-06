Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at Raymond James

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE EPD opened at $25.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.16. Enterprise Products Partners has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $28.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business’s revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 6,500 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $167,570.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 113,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,937,398.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $167,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 113,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,937,398.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 19,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.64 per share, for a total transaction of $450,342.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,342. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enterprise Products Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 38.9% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.5% in the second quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 86,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 29.3% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

