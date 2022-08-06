Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Lifted to “Buy” at Industrial Alliance Securities

Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Industrial Alliance Securities currently has C$60.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ENB. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Enbridge from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $58.46.

Enbridge Trading Down 1.1 %

ENB opened at $42.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.35 and its 200-day moving average is $43.82. Enbridge has a 52-week low of $36.21 and a 52-week high of $47.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Analysts expect that Enbridge will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.668 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enbridge

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 389.4% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 47,579,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,191,962,000 after acquiring an additional 37,857,799 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at $676,148,000. Cook Street Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at $348,749,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 40.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,961,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $920,387,000 after acquiring an additional 5,794,908 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 46.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,818,403 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $590,801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

