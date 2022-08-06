Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) Shares Down 2.1%

Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC – Get Rating) dropped 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$6.42 and last traded at C$6.53. Approximately 255,676 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 780,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.67.

Bausch Health Companies Trading Up 9.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,000.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.35 and a 200 day moving average price of C$20.95.

Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.31 by C($0.40). The firm had revenue of C$2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.63 billion. Analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 6.1700003 EPS for the current year.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

