Enviva (NYSE:EVA) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Enviva from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enviva currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.71.

Enviva Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of EVA stock opened at $70.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.57 and a beta of 1.15. Enviva has a twelve month low of $51.46 and a twelve month high of $91.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

Enviva ( NYSE:EVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.08. Enviva had a negative return on equity of 24.48% and a negative net margin of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $232.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.49 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enviva will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enviva news, EVP Yana Kravtsova sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $32,815.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,281,192.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Enviva news, EVP Yana Kravtsova sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $32,815.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,281,192.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Thomas Meth acquired 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.78 per share, with a total value of $505,508.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 426,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,055,268.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 40,522 shares of company stock valued at $2,581,596 and have sold 1,904 shares valued at $134,718. 13.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enviva

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverstone Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enviva by 0.4% in the first quarter. Riverstone Holdings LLC now owns 27,901,225 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,208,382,000 after acquiring an additional 103,302 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enviva in the first quarter valued at approximately $194,589,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enviva by 2.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,192,353 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $94,375,000 after acquiring an additional 27,539 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enviva in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,814,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enviva in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,222,000.

About Enviva

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

