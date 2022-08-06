Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Stock Price Down 4%

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$6.29 and last traded at C$6.32. Approximately 159,671 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 602,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cormark increased their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James set a C$8.00 price objective on Kelt Exploration and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.72.

Kelt Exploration Trading Up 3.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.28. The firm has a market cap of C$1.23 billion and a PE ratio of 10.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Kelt Exploration ( TSE:KEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$138.45 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Kelt Exploration Ltd. will post 1.0169137 EPS for the current year.

In other Kelt Exploration news, Director David John Wilson acquired 283,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$6.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,812,204.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,030,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$121,606,428.60. In other news, Senior Officer Douglas Owen Macarthur sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.27, for a total value of C$218,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 753,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,475,320.53. Also, Director David John Wilson bought 283,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.39 per share, with a total value of C$1,812,204.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,030,740 shares in the company, valued at C$121,606,428.60. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 155,167 shares of company stock worth $1,183,363.

About Kelt Exploration

(Get Rating)

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

