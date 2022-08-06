DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Price Target Cut to $34.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna cut their price target on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on DXC Technology from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on DXC Technology from $39.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.92.

DXC Technology Stock Performance

DXC Technology stock opened at $25.54 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.16 and a 200-day moving average of $31.59. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $25.07 and a 1 year high of $41.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DXC Technology

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.16). DXC Technology had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DXC. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in DXC Technology by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in DXC Technology by 169.1% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in DXC Technology by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in DXC Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

