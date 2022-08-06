Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target Raised to $167.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $158.00 to $167.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

ETN has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $178.00 to $156.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $161.33.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $148.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.97. Eaton has a 52-week low of $122.50 and a 52-week high of $175.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.12. The stock has a market cap of $59.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.05. Eaton had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eaton will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.15%.

In related news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Eaton by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,526,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,239,803,000 after acquiring an additional 500,438 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Eaton by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,959,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,243,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,671 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Eaton by 3.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,578,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,033,527,000 after acquiring an additional 900,550 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Eaton by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,615,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,871,515,000 after acquiring an additional 115,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Eaton by 5.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,218,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,157,799,000 after acquiring an additional 752,368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

