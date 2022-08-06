Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $108.50

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $108.50 and last traded at $108.50, with a volume of 1905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.02.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CLFD shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Clearfield from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Northland Securities upped their price target on Clearfield from $78.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Clearfield from $75.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.15 and its 200-day moving average is $63.39.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 409.4% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,977 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 26,503 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 9.5% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 178,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,039,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the second quarter worth $4,191,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 17.7% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,974 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the second quarter worth $61,000. 51.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.
