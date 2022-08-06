Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on EFX. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Equifax from $335.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised Equifax from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Equifax from $255.00 to $221.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Equifax from $227.00 to $226.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Equifax from $250.00 to $215.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $246.29.

EFX opened at $212.45 on Wednesday. Equifax has a 52 week low of $169.25 and a 52 week high of $300.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.24. The firm has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Institutional Trading of Equifax

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.06. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Equifax will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Equifax by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Equifax by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Equifax by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,478 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Equifax by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 52,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,298,000 after buying an additional 20,884 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

