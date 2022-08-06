UBS Group Cuts Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target to $173.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $192.00 to $173.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ETN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eaton from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eaton from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $161.33.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Stock Down 0.0 %

Eaton stock opened at $148.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.12. The company has a market capitalization of $59.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.97. Eaton has a fifty-two week low of $122.50 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. Eaton had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Eaton will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 56.15%.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 288.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.