Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Director Sells $122,504.40 in Stock

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) Director Paul Grinberg sold 2,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total value of $122,504.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,452,098.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Axos Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AX opened at $42.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.26. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.11 and a 12 month high of $62.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axos Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 105.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 0.8% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 255,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,146,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 75.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 4.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the second quarter valued at about $573,000. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axos Financial

Several research firms recently commented on AX. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Axos Financial from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Axos Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Axos Financial from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wedbush lowered Axos Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through Banking Business and Securities Business segments. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

