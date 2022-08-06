Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target Raised to $145.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $139.00 to $145.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

ETN has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Eaton from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Eaton from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Eaton from $178.00 to $156.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Eaton from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $161.33.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Stock Down 0.0 %

ETN opened at $148.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19. Eaton has a 12 month low of $122.50 and a 12 month high of $175.72.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth about $211,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth about $355,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 56.7% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 169,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,363,000 after purchasing an additional 61,191 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth about $4,100,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 30.1% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 14,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.