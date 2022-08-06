DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Given New $58.00 Price Target at Mizuho

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Mizuho from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DTM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DT Midstream from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays raised DT Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

DT Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of DTM stock opened at $54.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion and a PE ratio of 15.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. DT Midstream has a 52-week low of $40.63 and a 52-week high of $59.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DT Midstream

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.37 million. DT Midstream had a net margin of 37.97% and a return on equity of 8.02%. On average, equities analysts expect that DT Midstream will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DTM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in DT Midstream by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in DT Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in DT Midstream by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DT Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,580,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in DT Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

