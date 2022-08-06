EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $9.49

EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.49 and last traded at $9.10, with a volume of 20101 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.41.

EZCORP Stock Down 0.1 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.64 and a 200-day moving average of $6.91. The stock has a market cap of $495.17 million, a PE ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.14. EZCORP had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $215.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.54 million. Equities research analysts predict that EZCORP, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About EZCORP

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of EZCORP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EZCORP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of EZCORP by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of EZCORP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of EZCORP by 201.2% in the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 10,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. It offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments. The company also sells merchandise, primarily collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and pre-owned merchandise purchased from customers.

Read More

