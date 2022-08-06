EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $9.49

EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.49 and last traded at $9.10, with a volume of 20101 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.41.
EZCORP Stock Down 0.1 %
The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.64 and a 200-day moving average of $6.91. The stock has a market cap of $495.17 million, a PE ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.14. EZCORP had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $215.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.54 million. Equities research analysts predict that EZCORP, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About EZCORP
EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. It offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments. The company also sells merchandise, primarily collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and pre-owned merchandise purchased from customers.
