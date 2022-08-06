Capital One Financial Begins Coverage on DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV)

Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DoubleVerify presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.62.

DoubleVerify Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DV opened at $26.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 83.87 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.84. DoubleVerify has a fifty-two week low of $17.22 and a fifty-two week high of $40.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $96.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. DoubleVerify’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other DoubleVerify news, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,403 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total value of $240,603.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 179,071 shares in the company, valued at $3,778,398.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DoubleVerify

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in DoubleVerify by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 5.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC lifted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 7.7% in the first quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 15,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 10.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 54.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Featured Stories

