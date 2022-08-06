IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $2.77 Million Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,936 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 112.4% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 214.3% in the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IP has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of International Paper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.80.

Insider Transactions at International Paper

International Paper Trading Down 0.2 %

In related news, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 3,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $173,223.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,226. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $41.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.42 and its 200-day moving average is $45.35. The stock has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.91. International Paper has a twelve month low of $40.21 and a twelve month high of $60.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

International Paper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.