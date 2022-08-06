Barclays Increases Coats Group (LON:COA) Price Target to GBX 90

Posted by on Aug 6th, 2022

Coats Group (LON:COAGet Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 81 ($0.99) to GBX 90 ($1.10) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on COA. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.10) target price on shares of Coats Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.23) price target on shares of Coats Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 103 ($1.26) price target on shares of Coats Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Coats Group Trading Down 2.0 %

LON COA opened at GBX 68.60 ($0.84) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 67.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 68.56. Coats Group has a 12 month low of GBX 57.86 ($0.71) and a 12 month high of GBX 82.40 ($1.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £996.46 million and a P/E ratio of 1,372.00.

About Coats Group

(Get Rating)

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. The company provides apparel and footwear, and accessories threads for sport/athleisure, denim, women wear, menswear, children's wear, leather wear, workwear, footwear, and intimates and underwear under Epic, Dual Duty, Seamsoft, Nylbond, Gral, Gramax, Astra, Sylko, Knit, EcoVerde, Eloflex, and Drybond brands; zips, trims, and crafting's for use in zips, interlinings, reflective tapes, and crafting products under Opti, Signal, and Connect brands; and software solutions that enables supply chain productivity gains and enhances supply and facilitating compliance under Coats Digital, FastReactPlan, VisionPLM, GSDCost, Intellocut, and Intellobuy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coats Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coats Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.