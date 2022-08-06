Barclays Increases Coats Group (LON:COA) Price Target to GBX 90

Coats Group (LON:COA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 81 ($0.99) to GBX 90 ($1.10) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on COA. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.10) target price on shares of Coats Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.23) price target on shares of Coats Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 103 ($1.26) price target on shares of Coats Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

LON COA opened at GBX 68.60 ($0.84) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 67.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 68.56. Coats Group has a 12 month low of GBX 57.86 ($0.71) and a 12 month high of GBX 82.40 ($1.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £996.46 million and a P/E ratio of 1,372.00.

About Coats Group

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. The company provides apparel and footwear, and accessories threads for sport/athleisure, denim, women wear, menswear, children's wear, leather wear, workwear, footwear, and intimates and underwear under Epic, Dual Duty, Seamsoft, Nylbond, Gral, Gramax, Astra, Sylko, Knit, EcoVerde, Eloflex, and Drybond brands; zips, trims, and crafting's for use in zips, interlinings, reflective tapes, and crafting products under Opti, Signal, and Connect brands; and software solutions that enables supply chain productivity gains and enhances supply and facilitating compliance under Coats Digital, FastReactPlan, VisionPLM, GSDCost, Intellocut, and Intellobuy.

