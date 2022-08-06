BP (LON:BP) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of BP (LON:BP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 700 ($8.58) price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 472 ($5.78) target price on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 540 ($6.62) target price (up from GBX 490 ($6.00)) on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of BP from GBX 500 ($6.13) to GBX 510 ($6.25) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.51) target price on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of BP from GBX 500 ($6.13) to GBX 530 ($6.49) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 509.57 ($6.24).

LON:BP opened at GBX 411.15 ($5.04) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 401.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 394.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.69, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.66. BP has a one year low of GBX 286.10 ($3.51) and a one year high of GBX 456 ($5.59). The company has a market cap of £78.27 billion and a PE ratio of -5.71.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a positive change from BP’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 1.25%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.78%.

In related news, insider Tushar Morzaria acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 406 ($4.97) per share, for a total transaction of £81,200 ($99,497.61). Also, insider Bernard Looney purchased 77 shares of BP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 405 ($4.96) per share, with a total value of £311.85 ($382.12). In the last 90 days, insiders bought 20,257 shares of company stock worth $8,225,847.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

