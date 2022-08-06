Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) PT Lowered to GBX 240 at Credit Suisse Group

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 250 ($3.06) to GBX 240 ($2.94) in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 262 ($3.21) to GBX 266 ($3.26) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 292 ($3.58) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 240 ($2.94) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Direct Line Insurance Group to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 330 ($4.04) to GBX 215 ($2.63) in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.04) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 282.30 ($3.46).

Direct Line Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:DLG opened at GBX 206.90 ($2.54) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.69, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 234.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 260.57. Direct Line Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 184.55 ($2.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 318.80 ($3.91). The firm has a market cap of £2.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 862.08.

Direct Line Insurance Group Cuts Dividend

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a GBX 7.60 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Direct Line Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.58%.

(Get Rating)

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

See Also

