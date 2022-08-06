Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (ASX:ANZ) Insider John Key Purchases 3,567 Shares

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (ASX:ANZ – Get Rating) insider John Key bought 3,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$22.66 ($15.96) per share, for a total transaction of A$80,828.22 ($56,921.28).
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Price Performance
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Company Profile
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services in Australia and internationally. Its Australia Retail and Commercial division offers various products and services to consumer customers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers, as well as financial planning services.
