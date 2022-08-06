Hargreaves Lansdown’s (HL) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,430 ($17.52) to GBX 1,175 ($14.40) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,060 ($12.99) to GBX 770 ($9.44) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,060 ($12.99) to GBX 900 ($11.03) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 925 ($11.33) target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 890 ($10.91) target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hargreaves Lansdown currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,140.13 ($13.97).

Shares of LON HL opened at GBX 885.80 ($10.85) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of £4.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,506.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 814.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 983.59. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52 week low of GBX 7.72 ($0.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,640.50 ($20.10).

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

